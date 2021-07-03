Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.
CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,515 shares of company stock worth $16,419,654. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
