Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,515 shares of company stock worth $16,419,654. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

