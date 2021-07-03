Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $11,670.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00400641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002907 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.68 or 0.01257726 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

