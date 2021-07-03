Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

