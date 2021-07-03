Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CATY opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after buying an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

