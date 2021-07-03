CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

