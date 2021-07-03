CCUniverse Trading Up 5.9% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $13,772.47 and approximately $325.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006570 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

