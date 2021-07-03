Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.