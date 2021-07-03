CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEL-SCI in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.24.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

