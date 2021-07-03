Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CERE opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

