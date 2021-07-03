Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $25.62

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $27.00. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 7,028 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 226,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

