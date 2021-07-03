CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 8,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.