Chainswap (TOKEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139,335.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $139,335.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018189 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 716.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,885,494 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars.

