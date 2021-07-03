Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.32

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.32 and traded as low as C$5.92. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.09, with a volume of 511,247 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.75 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

