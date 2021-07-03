Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.50. 119,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

