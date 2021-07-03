China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CCRC opened at $6.48 on Friday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Customer Relations Centers by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in China Customer Relations Centers by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Customer Relations Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Customer Relations Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in China Customer Relations Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.