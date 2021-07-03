Chris L. Abston Sells 18,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris L. Abston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00.

NKE opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $159.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

