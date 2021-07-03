CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,259 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $179.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.