CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after buying an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 245,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after purchasing an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.