CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

