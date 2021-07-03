CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.88 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in VeriSign by 76.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $232.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

