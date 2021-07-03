CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.37 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

