CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 80 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.67. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

