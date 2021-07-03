Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.97

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 1259653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

