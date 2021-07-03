Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,537,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 8,007,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

