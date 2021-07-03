Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

