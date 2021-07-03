Citigroup Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 502.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.55% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

