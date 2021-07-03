Citigroup Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

