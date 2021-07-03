Citigroup Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Magnite worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

