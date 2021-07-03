Citigroup Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 179.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PPBI opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

