Citigroup Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

