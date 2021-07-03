Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,058 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.