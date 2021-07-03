Citigroup Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $72.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $58.30 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.
NYSE:NIO opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05. NIO has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $66.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
