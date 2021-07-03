Citigroup Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $72.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $58.30 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.

NYSE:NIO opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05. NIO has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

