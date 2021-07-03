Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citrix is well-poised to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by coronavirus crisis-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike is also expected to boost the company’s presence in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions’ space. Strategic collaborations with the likes of Microsoft also bode well. Nonetheless, Citrix is hit hard by decline in both Workspace and App Delivery and Security revenues. Also, shift toward software-based solutions from traditional hardware is likely to dent App Delivery and Security revenues in the days ahead. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,759 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,050 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

