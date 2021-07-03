Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after buying an additional 242,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

