Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.53.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

