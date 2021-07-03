Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.