Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

