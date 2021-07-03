Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Pool stock opened at $466.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $268.50 and a twelve month high of $470.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

