Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

