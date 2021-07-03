Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $286,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $505,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.43. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.38 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

