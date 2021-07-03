CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Sells 80,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $6,177,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,537. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,340 shares of company stock worth $179,444,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.