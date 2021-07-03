Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.59 Million

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report sales of $147.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.50 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $627.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,724 shares of company stock worth $1,493,408. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

