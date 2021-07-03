Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

COHN stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

