Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

RNP opened at $27.13 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

