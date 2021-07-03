Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL opened at $23.30 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.