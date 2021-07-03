Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

