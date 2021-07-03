Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

CMC stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $27,407,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

