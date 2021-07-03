Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

