Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 6,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 336,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $668.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

