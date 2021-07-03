Constellation (DAG) Trading Up 59.1% Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $116.84 million and $1.94 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

